Parchment to Host Digital Credentials

Parchment, which is a large digital transcript company in K-12 and higher education, has gotten into the credential-management platform business. The company announced this week that college students could use Parchment to create a "personal vault for their digital credentials, from which they can share on their social networks and with potential employers online."

The company said that it would host credentialing for certificates as well as for degrees, and that colleges could track the certificates that are claimed and shared on social media.