Title

Parchment to Host Digital Credentials

By

Paul Fain
February 3, 2017
Comments
 

Parchment, which is a large digital transcript company in K-12 and higher education, has gotten into the credential-management platform business. The company announced this week that college students could use Parchment to create a "personal vault for their digital credentials, from which they can share on their social networks and with potential employers online."

The company said that it would host credentialing for certificates as well as for degrees, and that colleges could track the certificates that are claimed and shared on social media.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Controversial Speech in a Polarized Climate
Imagining the Next Generation
of Humanities Research
Rejecting Bigotry Is Core to Our Mission

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lowering the Stakes With Online Writing: A Case Study
Big Game, Big Ads, Big Money, But … Where’s the Beef?
Friday Fragments
On Failing to Craft a Liberal Arts Curriculum From My Audiobook Collection
Math Geek Mom: Undefeated
The Exemplary Higher Education Marketer

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top