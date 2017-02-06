Title

Swastika Chalked on Statue of Founder of Rice

By

Scott Jaschik
February 6, 2017
Comments
 

Over the weekend, swastika graffiti appeared and unnerved people in Chicago, Houston and New York City. In Houston, the incident was on the campus of Rice University, where someone chalked a swastika and "Trump" on a statue of the university's founder, The Houston Chronicle reported. Rice officials cleaned the statue and are investigating and condemning the incident.

“I have had it with this behavior,” John Hutchinson, undergraduate dean, said in a Facebook post. “The use of the swastika clearly reveals that whoever did this is either ignorant of the history of true evil associated with this emblem of hate or is genuinely motivated by blind hatred.”

In January, a portion of the Berlin Wall that is on Rice's campus was defaced with "Trump 2016" and "Aloha."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mill, Mao and Socrates
Controversial Speech in a Polarized Climate
Imagining the Next Generation
of Humanities Research

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

It’s Coming from Inside the House…
Home and Away
Studying Staff
Bribes Found in Ukraine’s Criminal Code, Literally
The Veneer of Civilization
Lowering the Stakes With Online Writing: A Case Study

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top