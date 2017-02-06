Swastika Chalked on Statue of Founder of Rice

Over the weekend, swastika graffiti appeared and unnerved people in Chicago, Houston and New York City. In Houston, the incident was on the campus of Rice University, where someone chalked a swastika and "Trump" on a statue of the university's founder, The Houston Chronicle reported. Rice officials cleaned the statue and are investigating and condemning the incident.

“I have had it with this behavior,” John Hutchinson, undergraduate dean, said in a Facebook post. “The use of the swastika clearly reveals that whoever did this is either ignorant of the history of true evil associated with this emblem of hate or is genuinely motivated by blind hatred.”

In January, a portion of the Berlin Wall that is on Rice's campus was defaced with "Trump 2016" and "Aloha."