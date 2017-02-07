search
Title
Baylor Strength Coach Caught in Prostitution Sting
February 7, 2017
Baylor University fired a strength coach, Brandon Washington, after he was arrested early Saturday in a prostitution sting, The Waco Tribune reported. Washington was arrested after he arrived at a hotel to meet a prostitute, authorities said. The arrest comes amid a continuing scandal over the way Baylor has handled sexual assault allegations against athletes.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!