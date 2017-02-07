Title

Baylor Strength Coach Caught in Prostitution Sting

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2017
Comments
 

Baylor University fired a strength coach, Brandon Washington, after he was arrested early Saturday in a prostitution sting, The Waco Tribune reported. Washington was arrested after he arrived at a hotel to meet a prostitute, authorities said. The arrest comes amid a continuing scandal over the way Baylor has handled sexual assault allegations against athletes.

