Madison Student Drops Plan for Pro-White Group
February 7, 2017
A student at the University of Wisconsin at Madison has abandoned plans to create a pro-white student group, the Associated Press reported. The shift in the student's plans followed widespread criticism of his idea to create the group, as well as reports about his past -- the student spent time in federal prison for his role in setting fires at two predominantly black churches.
