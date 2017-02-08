Title

Academic Minute: Effect of Belief on Nicotine Cravings

By

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2017
Comments
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Xiaosi Gu, assistant professor at the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas, explores the connection between the brain and nicotine cravings. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Another Side of Bob Dylan
A New Era of Student Unrest?
Mill, Mao and Socrates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Double Majors at Community Colleges
DeVos Was Inevitable
An Open EdTech Letter to Secretary DeVos
How to Prioritize Financial Goals When You Can't Do It All
Anxiety, the Media and a New Feminist Revolution
When the Process Determines the Outcome

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top