Academic Minute: Effect of Belief on Nicotine Cravings
February 8, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Xiaosi Gu, assistant professor at the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas, explores the connection between the brain and nicotine cravings. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
