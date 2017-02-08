Title
East Tennessee State Seeks to Fire Professor
February 8, 2017
East Tennessee State University is pushing to fire David Champouillon, a tenured music professor, after an investigation found that he sexually harassed two faculty members and made inappropriate comments to students, WJHL News reported. A report obtained by the station detailed numerous remarks the professor is said to have made about female students and faculty members' bodies. Fifty instances are cited. Champouillon denies the charges and claims people are making up the allegations.
