Signs Warn Students Not to Record Instructors

Classrooms at Orange Coast College now feature signs warning students not to record instructors without their permission, The Los Angeles Times reported. The signs follow a controversy last semester when a student secretly recorded an instructor criticizing Donald Trump, then the president-elect. College policy at the time already barred recordings without consent. While Republican students at the college have said that the professor showed bias, her defenders have said that the video did not feature the full context of the remark, which the instructor's defenders said was answering a question from the class.