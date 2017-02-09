Title

Racist, Anti-Semitic Emails Anger Many at Michigan

By

Scott Jaschik
February 9, 2017

 

Racist and anti-Semitic email messages were sent to some email groups at the University of Michigan on Tuesday, in a "spoofing" attack. In such attacks someone essentially forges the header of an email so that the messages appear to come from people -- in this case a professor and one of his graduate students -- who didn't in fact send them. The university is investigating, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

 

