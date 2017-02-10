Stanford Drops Lawyer Who Criticized Its Policies

Stanford University has stopped using one of the lawyers who advised students in sex assault cases after that lawyer criticized the university's policies, The New York Times reported. The lawyer, Crystal Riggins, is the only one of the six who have been in this role who worked only with those accusing others of sex assault. She was quoted by the Times in an article in December in which she complained that the university's requirement for unanimous findings by review panels made it very difficult for students to be found responsible for sex assaults. A letter she received from the university saying that she would no longer work in this role said, “Given your stated lack of confidence, it does not make sense for the university to continue to refer our students to you.”