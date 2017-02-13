Title

Police Detain 12 at Ankara University Protest

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 13, 2017
Turkish police detained at least 12 people and used tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the dismissal of academics at Ankara University on Friday, Reuters reported. Dozens of academics at the university were among the more than 4,400 civil servants fired last week in the most recent round of purges following a failed coup attempt in July. More than 125,000 people have been fired or suspended from their positions and 40,000 people arrested since the coup attempt, which the government blames on the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gülen and his followers. Gülen has denied involvement.

