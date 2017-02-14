Title
Faculty Layoffs at University of Phoenix
February 14, 2017
About 170 full-time faculty members at the University of Phoenix are losing their jobs, Phoenix Business Journal reported. Some of those faculty members, however, may be hired back as part-timers. The layoffs follow enrollment declines. A university statement said that in 2013, the university converted many part-time positions to full-time slots, hoping to improve retention rates, but that studies have not found a difference in retention rates in courses taught by full-time or part-time faculty members.
