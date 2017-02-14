Fallout From Abuse Charges at Michigan State

Michigan State University on Monday announced the suspension of Kathie Klages, who is in her 27th year as women's gymnastics coach, MLive reported. The university did not indicate the reason for the suspension, but it follows allegations that a woman on her team reported concerns about treatments by the then-head of sports medicine at the university and that the coach dismissed the concerns as a likely misunderstanding. Dozens of woman have sued or filed criminal complaints against the former head of sports medicine, Larry Nassar, who has been fired by the university. The suits and complaints say that he digitally penetrated their vaginas or anuses, without gloves or permission to do so. He has declined to comment on the charges. Klages did not respond to requests for comment.