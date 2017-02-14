Title

Gender Gap in Academic Cardiology

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2017
Academic cardiology remains a medical field in which women are a distinct minority, and a new study suggests that this is a particular problem at the senior levels. Only 15.9 percent of women in the field are full professors, compared to 30.6 percent for males. Notably, the gender gap remains significant when data are adjusted for age, years of experience and research productivity. The study was conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and was published in Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association.

