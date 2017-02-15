Title

Queens College Makes Push on 4-Year Graduation

Scott Jaschik
February 15, 2017
Queens College of the City University of New York is today announcing a new push to help students who enroll in the fall and beyond graduate in four years. New students who register for 15 credits a semester and stay on track will be assured that they cn graduate in four years. The college will provide each participating student with an "academic map" toward four-year graduation and monitoring tools to make sure students are on schedule. In addition, the college is pledging that sections will be offered so no student will miss a four-year graduation due to being unable to enroll in a course he or she needs. Currently the six-year graduation rate (the federal rate) is 60 percent, and the four-year rate is half that.

