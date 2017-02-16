Title

Academic Minute: Cannabis and Parkinson's

By

Doug Lederman
February 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Zvi Loewy, professor of pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences at the Touro College of Pharmacy, takes a look at whether cannabis may be a somewhat unlikely source for relief for Parkinson's. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

