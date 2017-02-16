Carroll U Presidential Pick Withdraws From Job

Sara Ray Stoelinga Iright), who was named in November to be the next president of Carroll University, in Wisconsin, announced Wednesday that she had changed her mind and would not take the job, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The university is now restarting the search, months before its current president is due to retire. Stoelinga is director of the Urban Education Institute at the University of Chicago. In a letter to the university's board, she apologized for "any disruption that my decision may cause." She said her decision "in no way reflects negatively" on Carroll and came after ""deep reflection and deliberation."