Title

Carroll U Presidential Pick Withdraws From Job

By

Scott Jaschik
February 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

Sara Ray Stoelinga Iright), who was named in November to be the next president of Carroll University, in Wisconsin, announced Wednesday that she had changed her mind and would not take the job, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The university is now restarting the search, months before its current president is due to retire. Stoelinga is director of the Urban Education Institute at the University of Chicago. In a letter to the university's board, she apologized for "any disruption that my decision may cause." She said her decision "in no way reflects negatively" on Carroll and came after ""deep reflection and deliberation."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

College Can Improve Transfer Rates
From Psychobabble to Stoicism
Christian Colleges in the Age of Trump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'I Don’t Want to Lose the Scores'
When Building a Brand, Start Here
5 Questions for the Director of the Kirwan Center for Academic Innovation
Melania as Feminist Rorschach Test
All Work and No Play Makes for a Dull Grad Student
Where You Look

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top