Lawyer for Florida State Is Arrested and Resigns

Dayton Cramer (right), deputy general counsel at Florida State University, was arrested Tuesday and charged with soliciting a minor for sex, The Tallahassee Democrat reported. A Florida State spokesman said that Cramer then resigned just before he would have been fired. Cramer's lawyer said that he denies the allegations against him. Authorities said that Cramer responded to a Craigslist ad that was part of a sting and that he was arrested after showing up to meet someone he believed would be a 13-year-old girl.

John Thrasher, president of Florida State, released a statement saying that "these allegations against our former deputy general counsel are shocking and appalling.... [T]he university immediately placed him on administrative leave. Later in the day, when we received the criminal complaint, we initiated steps toward terminating his employment. However, he resigned before being terminated. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement."