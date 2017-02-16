Title

Lawyer for Florida State Is Arrested and Resigns

By

Scott Jaschik
February 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

Dayton Cramer (right), deputy general counsel at Florida State University, was arrested Tuesday and charged with soliciting a minor for sex, The Tallahassee Democrat reported. A Florida State spokesman said that Cramer then resigned just before he would have been fired. Cramer's lawyer said that he denies the allegations against him. Authorities said that Cramer responded to a Craigslist ad that was part of a sting and that he was arrested after showing up to meet someone he believed would be a 13-year-old girl.

John Thrasher, president of Florida State, released a statement saying that "these allegations against our former deputy general counsel are shocking and appalling.... [T]he university immediately placed him on administrative leave. Later in the day, when we received the criminal complaint, we initiated steps toward terminating his employment. However, he resigned before being terminated. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

College Can Improve Transfer Rates
From Psychobabble to Stoicism
Christian Colleges in the Age of Trump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'I Don’t Want to Lose the Scores'
When Building a Brand, Start Here
5 Questions for the Director of the Kirwan Center for Academic Innovation
Melania as Feminist Rorschach Test
All Work and No Play Makes for a Dull Grad Student
Where You Look

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top