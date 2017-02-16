Protests Disrupt Harvard Speech by Martin Shkreli

Protests disrupted a speech at Harvard University Wednesday night by Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceuticals executive currently awaiting trial for charges of security fraud and widely criticized for pushing for higher prices for drugs, The Boston Globe reported. An unknown person pulled a fire alarm just before the talk was to have started, forcing the building to be evacuated. When the talk took place, Shkreli was interrupted several times by protesting students, while others chanted "people, not profits" outside. One student interrupted the talk to call Shkreli a racist, to which he responded: “How am I racist? I am friends with Lil Wayne."