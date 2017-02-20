Title

25 Police Officers, 3 Arrests at Basketball Brawl

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2017
Authorities summoned 25 Nashua, N.H. police officers to break up a brawl at a basketball game Saturday at Daniel Webster College, New Hampshire Sunday News reported. Two Daniel Webster players were arrested, as was one fan. Police reports said that one of the Daniel Webster athletes was stomping on a member of the Southern Vermont College team, who was down on the floor at the time. An officer who was working security at the game was threatened when he tried to intervene, and so he sought more police officers.

