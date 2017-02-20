Billionaire Predicts Liberal Arts-Driven Future

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor, gave a lengthy interview to Bloomberg on Friday. Much of the discussion was about Cuban's pessimistic (for workers) view of the world of work in the years ahead. He predicted that automation and artificial intelligence will eliminate many jobs, leading to widespread displacement. Asked if this means students should major in finance, he rejected the idea, predicting "much greater demand for liberal arts majors" in 10 years than there will be for those who study programming and maybe engineering. It will be those with true analysis skills and creativity who will thrive, he said, specifically stating that majors in English, philosophy and foreign language are likely to be in high demand. The bad news for the liberal arts, in Cuban's view, is that its graduates "will starve for a while" until all of these job shift happen. The discussion of employment and majors starts around the 12 minute mark of the video below.