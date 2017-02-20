Columbia Accidentally Admits 277 Applicants

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health last week sent 277 admissions acceptance emails to people who had not been admitted, The New York Times reported. The university followed up a few hours after the incorrect notices were sent to tell people they had not been admitted. Columbia attributed the mistake to "human error."

