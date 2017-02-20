Title

Columbia Accidentally Admits 277 Applicants

By

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health last week sent 277 admissions acceptance emails to people who had not been admitted, The New York Times reported. The university followed up a few hours after the incorrect notices were sent to tell people they had not been admitted. Columbia attributed the mistake to "human error."

Here is a background article from Inside Higher Ed about the many instance of such admissions errors, and ways colleges are trying to minimize the risks they face with electronic notification of admissions decisions.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Information Access and the 800-Pound Gorilla
Very Special Education
College Can Improve Transfer Rates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lower Ed: A Review
Reading the Snap S-1 IPO Filing as Rhetoric
American Cloaca: At Standing Rock, Part 4
Matter of Facts
End Tenure, Before It's Too Late
Synthesis and Reactions to the 2017 NMC Horizon Report

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top