Academic Minute: Homicidal Ideation

By

Doug Lederman
February 22, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew DeLisi, professor in the department of sociology at Iowa State University, determines if homicidal ideation is a factor in whether some criminals commit more serious crimes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

