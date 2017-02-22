search
Title
Academic Minute: Homicidal Ideation
February 22, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew DeLisi, professor in the department of sociology at Iowa State University, determines if homicidal ideation is a factor in whether some criminals commit more serious crimes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!