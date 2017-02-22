Georgia Tech Dean Is Next Chancellor of UC Davis

Gary May, dean of Georgia Tech’s College of Engineering, has been named as the seventh chancellor of the University of California, Davis. The announcement was made by Janet Napolitano, president of the UC system.

May has been long recognized as a top scientist and also a leading advocate for diversifying the science and technology workforce. In 2015, he wrote an essay for Inside Higher Ed on why, as an engineering dean, he backed President Obama's plan for free community college.