New Rules on Deportations Don't Affect DACA

The Trump administration released new rules on Tuesday expanding the pool of undocumented immigrants targeted for deportation and increasing the number of people removed through an expedited process, The New York Times reported. Whereas the Obama administration prioritized deporting immigrants convicted of serious criminal offenses, immigration authorities have now been directed to remove anyone in the country illegally.

Of particular interest to colleges, the Times quoted senior Homeland Security officials who said that nothing in the guidance will change the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, under which young people, known as DREAMers, who came to the U.S. illegally as children have gained temporary protection from deportation and two-year renewable work permits. For now, the Times said, DREAMers – many of whom are college students -- will not be targeted unless they commit crimes.

The prospect of stepped-up immigration enforcement -- and the possible elimination of DACA -- under Trump's presidency has prompted a widespread call for U.S. universities to declare themselves “sanctuaries” and to refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement authorities. The future of the DACA program remains uncertain.