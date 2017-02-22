Title

A Rap Album Ph.D. Dissertation at Clemson

By

Scott Jaschik
February 22, 2017
On Friday, a Clemson University doctoral student, A.D. Carson, will defend his Ph.D. dissertation in the rhetorics, communication and information design program -- and many are already enjoying his work. His dissertation is a 34-song rap album, “Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes and Revolutions," which many on YouTube and other social media sites are praising. You can listen to the dissertation here. A short video introduction follows:

