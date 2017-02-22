Title
Survey on Medical Withdrawals, Refund Rules
February 22, 2017
Forty-five percent of colleges in a recent survey report seeing an increase in the number of medical withdrawals by students, according to a report by GradGuard, which provides insurance for such situations. The survey notes the varying policies about tuition refunds (mostly pro-rated in the early parts of the semester) and efforts (which vary widely) to inform students about policies on tuition refunds. The findings may be found here.
