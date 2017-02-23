Title

College Board Tightens Security on SAT

By

Scott Jaschik
February 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

The College Board on Wednesday announced that it is taking a number of steps to tighten security on the SAT, following security challenges, especially as the test is given outside the United States. The College Board said it would reduce the reuse of test questions, and added new detection techniques to identify cheating. The College Board is adding additional auditing of testing centers worldwide, expanding the criteria for banning someone from taking the test, and providing to law enforcement the names of individuals and companies that the College Board believes are engaged in unethical activities to try to gain access to test questions.

 

