Title

Rollins Suspends All 6 of Its Fraternities

By

Scott Jaschik
February 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

Rollins College has suspended all six of its fraternities, citing their “high risk behaviors," The Orlando Sentinel reported. The fraternities will not be permitted to have meetings or any activities. Officials declined to specify the nature of the behaviors that led to the suspension.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism
Defending the CFPB
The Usefulness
of Useless Knowledge

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Shared Governance When You Don't Have a Share
Transparency, or Do No Harm?
Amazon's Responsibility to Share Data About Digital Books
No.
Building a Better Budget
The Distance Learning Conspiracy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top