search
Title
Rollins Suspends All 6 of Its Fraternities
February 23, 2017
Rollins College has suspended all six of its fraternities, citing their “high risk behaviors," The Orlando Sentinel reported. The fraternities will not be permitted to have meetings or any activities. Officials declined to specify the nature of the behaviors that led to the suspension.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!