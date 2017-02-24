Democrats Ask GAO to Assess Hunger on Campuses

A group of Democratic Senators is seeking a review by the Government Accountability Office of hunger on college campuses.

In a letter to Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro, the four senators -- Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Debbie Stabenow of Minnesota, and Patty Murray of Washington -- highlighted recent surveys finding struggles with food insecurity on college campuses. They also pointed to the growth of food banks on campuses as well as off-campus programs serving hungry students.

"Sacrificing food for education can undermine a student's educational goals and create barriers on their path to obtaining a certificate, degree, or credential," the senators wrote.

They are asking for a GAO assessment of the extent of food insecurity on colleges and universities; barriers to addressing the problem; existing local, state, and federal programs; and examples of best practices already in place.

