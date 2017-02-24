Title
Professor Attacked in Office With Box Cutter
February 24, 2017
A professor at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, in Virginia, was attacked in his office Thursday by a woman with a box cutter, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The professor, who has not been named, is being treated in a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The woman has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bail in a local jail. The article did not indicate if the woman had a link to the college.
