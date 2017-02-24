Title

Professor Attacked in Office With Box Cutter

By

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

A professor at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, in Virginia, was attacked in his office Thursday by a woman with a box cutter, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The professor, who has not been named, is being treated in a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The woman has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bail in a local jail. The article did not indicate if the woman had a link to the college.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism
Defending the CFPB

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Enemy of the First Amendment
The Focused Classroom
Friday Fragments
Meaningful Messaging
'Progress' and the 'Rational Optimist' Genre of Nonfiction
Math Geek Mom: Human Capital Investment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top