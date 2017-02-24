Title

Scholarly eBook Sale With Purpose

By

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

Indiana University Press has announced that it is going to be selling selected ebooks (such as the one at right) on Muslim topics (one of the specialties of the press) for $1.99, a steep discount. A message explaining the sale states: "Nowadays, it seems, more than ever, we need to learn more about each other. That eye-opening and sometimes humbling journey outside ourselves—beyond our backgrounds, histories, beliefs, and languages -- often begins by picking up a newspaper or book. Reading raises awareness and brings understanding; understanding ushers in tolerance and respect."

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism
Defending the CFPB

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Enemy of the First Amendment
The Focused Classroom
Friday Fragments
Meaningful Messaging
'Progress' and the 'Rational Optimist' Genre of Nonfiction
Math Geek Mom: Human Capital Investment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top