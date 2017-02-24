Scholarly eBook Sale With Purpose

Indiana University Press has announced that it is going to be selling selected ebooks (such as the one at right) on Muslim topics (one of the specialties of the press) for $1.99, a steep discount. A message explaining the sale states: "Nowadays, it seems, more than ever, we need to learn more about each other. That eye-opening and sometimes humbling journey outside ourselves—beyond our backgrounds, histories, beliefs, and languages -- often begins by picking up a newspaper or book. Reading raises awareness and brings understanding; understanding ushers in tolerance and respect."