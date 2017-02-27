Title

12-Hour Commute to Class With Noam Chomsky

By

Scott Jaschik
February 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

Noam Chomsky (left), the noted linguist and political thinker who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is this semester co-teaching a course on politics at the University of Arizona. When Joe Coughlin heard about the course, he knew he needed to attend, even though he's not a student, and even though he lives in Bakersfield, Cal. He commutes 12 hours each way -- via bus and train -- to attend the lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Tucson.com reported. The article noted that Coughlin isn't the only nonstudent attending. More than half of the roughly 500 students who attend the lectures are not enrolled. People start lining up at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. classes.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Campus Buildings Name Game:
Unfinished Business
Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Get Ready Now for the Next Campus Crisis in the Trump Era
Positive Notifications
Hosting Prospective Student Visits
Campus Conversations and 'Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead'
Internationalization Innovation Is Coming From the Developing World
An Enemy of the First Amendment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top