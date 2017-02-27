Title

Academic Minute: Sex Differences in Facial Recognition

By

Doug Lederman
February 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Isabel Gauthier, professor of radiology and radiological sciences at Vanderbilt University, delves into her research on why women outperform men when it comes to recognizing faces. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Campus Buildings Name Game:
Unfinished Business
Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Get Ready Now for the Next Campus Crisis in the Trump Era
Positive Notifications
Hosting Prospective Student Visits
Campus Conversations and 'Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead'
Internationalization Innovation Is Coming From the Developing World
An Enemy of the First Amendment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top