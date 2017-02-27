search
Title
Academic Minute: Sex Differences in Facial Recognition
February 27, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Isabel Gauthier, professor of radiology and radiological sciences at Vanderbilt University, delves into her research on why women outperform men when it comes to recognizing faces. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
