UNC May Bar Centers From Legal Work
February 27, 2017
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors may consider a proposal to bar centers on the university's campuses from providing legal representation, The Durham Herald-Sun reported. Among the centers that would be affected: the Center for Civil Rights at the Chapel Hill law school, which has provided legal help on cases involving school desegregation, voting rights and other issues.
