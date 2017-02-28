Title

Compilation of Articles on Digital Accessibility

Scott Jaschik
February 28, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "New Era of Digital Accessibility." You may download the booklet, free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webinar on the themes of the booklet, on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

