2 Mizzou Students Arrested for Anti-Semitic Harassment

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2017
Two students at the University of Missouri at Columbia were arrested Monday and charged with sending anti-Semitic, harassing messages to another student, The Columbia Missourian reported. The university said that the students also face disciplinary action, possibly including expulsion.

