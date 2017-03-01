search
2 Mizzou Students Arrested for Anti-Semitic Harassment
March 1, 2017
Two students at the University of Missouri at Columbia were arrested Monday and charged with sending anti-Semitic, harassing messages to another student, The Columbia Missourian reported. The university said that the students also face disciplinary action, possibly including expulsion.
