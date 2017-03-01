Report Details U California Sexual Misconduct Cases

The University of California punished 124 employees across its campuses for sexual misconduct and harassment from January 2013 to April 2016, the Bay Area News Group reported. An article describing documents about the allegations and punishments said the University of California, Los Angeles, "had 25 cases, including a French professor who wrote over 300 poems professing his love to his graduate assistant, and a cancer researcher who sent sexually explicit jokes to colleagues and had been accused of sexual harassment twice before."