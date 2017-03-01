Title

Report Details U California Sexual Misconduct Cases

By

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of California punished 124 employees across its campuses for sexual misconduct and harassment from January 2013 to April 2016, the Bay Area News Group reported. An article describing documents about the allegations and punishments said the University of California, Los Angeles, "had 25 cases, including a French professor who wrote over 300 poems professing his love to his graduate assistant, and a cancer researcher who sent sexually explicit jokes to colleagues and had been accused of sexual harassment twice before."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

'The Death of Expertise'
The Changing Audience for Credentials: 3 Key Questions
An Invitation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

So Sara Goldrick-Rab Walks Into the Steve Forbes Reading Room…
Unions, Tenure and Job Anxiety
Words and Walls
The Necessity of a Dedicated Backup System
The Irrational World of Mixed-Format Digital Book Pricing
Reimagining the Academic Experience

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top