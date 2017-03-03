Title

Alvernia Drops 'Crusaders' Name

By

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2017
Alvernia University announced Thursday that it will drop the "Crusaders" name for athletic teams and will select another name. An FAQ offered this rationale: "Our patron, St. Francis, changed his life course and spiritual journey when he turned away from the Crusades and pursued a path of peacemaking -- including his famous trip to meet the sultan Malik al Kamil. This name change is in fidelity to our Franciscan mission and is congruent with the spirit of peace, harmony and inclusiveness that we, as Franciscans, strive for and that Pope Francis upholds."

On the university's Facebook page, many alumni praised the decision, while others accused the university of embracing political correctness and moving toward "a lame, pansy mascot."

