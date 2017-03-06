Title

Report: Trump Budget Will Kill Sea Grant Funds

By

Scott Jaschik
March 6, 2017
Comments
 
 

President Trump's budget proposal will seek to eliminate the Sea Grant Program, which supports coastal research at 33 universities, The Washington Post reported. Eliminating the program would be part of a 17 percent cut for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is a major supporter of environmental research.

