Santa Clara U Recognizes Turning Point USA

Santa Clara University, reversing a decision of the student government, has recognized Turning Point USA as an official student organization, Bay Area News Group reported. The student government had rejected the campus group, which is affiliated with a national group opposed by many in academe for, among other things, promoting a "watch list" for professors whose politics offend Turning Point. But in announcing the decision to approve the group, Jeanne Rosenberger, vice provost of student life, said it would not be appropriate to judge the student group by all actions of the national organization. Provost Dennis Jacobs sent a letter to faculty members in which he said he understands why many on campus oppose Turning Point, but added that "I believe that Santa Clara University would be less of a university if we became intellectually intolerant and systematically excluded persons who fundamentally disagreed with the majority.”