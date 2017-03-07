Title

Academic Minute: Sense of Humor in Relationships

By

Doug Lederman
March 7, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Jeffrey Hall, associate professor in the department of communication studies at the University of Kansas, wonders whether the humor couples create together is better than just appreciating humor over all. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

