Art College President's $9.6 Million Pay Package

Paul Fain
March 7, 2017
Paula Wallace, president of the Savannah College of Art and Design, earned $9.6 million in 2014, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper's report on nonprofit compensation found Wallace to be the highest-paid college leader and the eighth-highest-paid employee of an American charity.

The $9.6 million included a base salary of $859,000, a bonus of $1 million and $7.5 million in deferred payments. However, Wallace's annual pay at the nonprofit SCAD has topped $1 million every year since 2008. She earned more than $19 million from the college and its affiliates between 2008 and 2014, according to the report.

