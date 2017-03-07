Title

Community College Spends on Trustee's Business

Ashley A. Smith
March 7, 2017
Lake Michigan College recently disclosed that the two-year institution purchased more than $200,000 in promotional items from one of its board trustees' businesses, according to The Herald Palladium.

The disclosure came from an attorney representing the college's former president, who is engaged in a lawsuit with the college over her firing.

The college says the trustee, Mary Jo Tomasini, who also served as the board's chairwoman, disclosed her role with the company that sells items like beer glasses, jewelry, pens and golf towels to the institution when she became a trustee.

