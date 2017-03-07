Title

USA Funds Becomes Strada Education

By

Paul Fain
March 7, 2017
Comments
 
 

United Student Aid Funds, often called USA Funds, this week announced a name change, to Strada Education Network. The nonprofit former guaranty agency began a restructuring in 2013, which shifted its focus to supporting college completion and success after college.

“We are proud of our work of promoting financial access to higher education during the past half century,” William Hansen, Strada Education president and CEO, said in a written statement. “But the challenges facing higher education, as well as the evolving needs of our nation’s work force and economy, compel us to direct our attention to helping more students succeed in postsecondary education and graduate with the skills and competencies they need to smoothly transition to their careers and lives following graduation.”

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bodies on the Gears at Middlebury
The Gender of Incremental Leadership
Campus Civility in a Politically Charged Era

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ethics, Design, and Control
To Whom It May Concern
Social Listening Belongs in the Modern Marketer’s Toolbox
Why We Want To Work With Unreasonably Passionate Colleagues
Can a High-Quality Education Be Provided at Scale?
Lock Him Up

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top