USA Funds Becomes Strada Education

United Student Aid Funds, often called USA Funds, this week announced a name change, to Strada Education Network. The nonprofit former guaranty agency began a restructuring in 2013, which shifted its focus to supporting college completion and success after college.

“We are proud of our work of promoting financial access to higher education during the past half century,” William Hansen, Strada Education president and CEO, said in a written statement. “But the challenges facing higher education, as well as the evolving needs of our nation’s work force and economy, compel us to direct our attention to helping more students succeed in postsecondary education and graduate with the skills and competencies they need to smoothly transition to their careers and lives following graduation.”