Ex-Wife of Donor Sues WPI for Millions of Gift

By

Scott Jaschik
March 8, 2017
The ex-wife of a major donor to Worcester Polytechnic Institute is suing the university for $4.5 million in funds that she says her husband hid from her during divorce proceedings and later gave to WPI, The Telegram & Gazette reported. The suit claims that she was denied a fair report of her ex-husband's assets during the divorce litigation and so should be entitled to this gift he made to WPI. The university issued a statement that said it hoped the former couple could resolve the dispute. "Hundreds of students have benefited from their philanthropy over the years," the university said. "We have no knowledge of any of the improper conduct alleged in the lawsuit."

