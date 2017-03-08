Title
Taiwanese Universities Won't Discuss 'One China'
March 8, 2017
At least half of Taiwan’s 157 universities have signed agreements with Chinese universities in which they pledge not to discuss issues involving “one China” -- a term for the Chinese government’s position that holds that Taiwan is part of China -- or Taiwanese independence in class, the Taipei Times reported, citing a preliminary investigation by the Ministry of Education. One Taiwanese university said the letter it had signed was intended to communicate to Chinese students that they would not receive “political” instruction.
