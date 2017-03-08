Title

Taiwanese Universities Won't Discuss 'One China'

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 8, 2017
Comments
 
 

At least half of Taiwan’s 157 universities have signed agreements with Chinese universities in which they pledge not to discuss issues involving “one China” -- a term for the Chinese government’s position that holds that Taiwan is part of China -- or Taiwanese independence in class, the Taipei Times reported, citing a preliminary investigation by the Ministry of Education. One Taiwanese university said the letter it had signed was intended to communicate to Chinese students that they would not receive “political” instruction.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Taking on the Alt-Reich
In Defense of Calvin College
Bodies on the Gears at Middlebury

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Procrastination Problem
Reading 'Matchmakers' and Wondering if Higher Ed Is a Multisided Platform?
A Day Without A Woman
Dear International Students: This is Not Normal
Ethics, Design, and Control
To Whom It May Concern

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top