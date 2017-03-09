search
Title
Academic Minute: Nuclear Meltdown and Cancer in Children
March 9, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Alexander Bay, associate professor in the department of history at Chapman University, looks into the link between the radiation from the Fukushima nuclear meltdown and thyroid cancer among children. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
