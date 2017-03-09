Title

Attackers Storm Women’s Day Event at Turkish University

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 9, 2017
Attackers stormed a demonstration marking International Women’s Day at Istanbul Bilgi University, according to a statement from the university and a Turkish media report.

The university said on its website that 15 to 20 people jumped security barriers and “attacked our students who had opened a stand to celebrate 8 March International Women’s Day.” The university said some students and security personnel were beaten and one student was slightly injured. Six people were arrested.

