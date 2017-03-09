Title
Attackers Storm Women’s Day Event at Turkish University
March 9, 2017
Attackers stormed a demonstration marking International Women’s Day at Istanbul Bilgi University, according to a statement from the university and a Turkish media report.
The university said on its website that 15 to 20 people jumped security barriers and “attacked our students who had opened a stand to celebrate 8 March International Women’s Day.” The university said some students and security personnel were beaten and one student was slightly injured. Six people were arrested.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!