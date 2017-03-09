Dean Warns Against 'Politically Charged' Comments

The medical dean at the University of Ottawa has sent a memo suggesting that they not make "politically charged" comments on social media or make “personal or demeaning attacks on celebrities or politicians," The National Post reported. The memo added: “While most of our faculty members are demonstrable champions of professionalism, it has come to light” that some members of the faculty had been “using material or presenting information that may be considered inappropriate in the context of the educational values that we as a university uphold.”

The Canadian Association of University Teachers has asked the dean, Jacques Bradwejn, to rescind the memo. “One of the key components of academic freedom is the right of faculty to exercise free speech without the university’s censorship or reprisal,” a statement from the group's executive director, David Robinson.