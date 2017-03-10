search
Title
Compilation of Articles on Student Success
March 10, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The Evolving Quest for Student Success." You may download the booklet, free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webinar on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
